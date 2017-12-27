Disgraced Rochester University professor on leave over sexual misconduct allegations still working on campus: report

An embattled University of Rochester professor accused of sexual harassment has reportedly continued working at the school despite being on paid administrative leave, prompting a lawsuit by fellow faculty members.

Florian Jaeger, an influential professor at the university’s Brain and Cognitive Sciences (BSC) department, has been on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations rocking the university.

A complaint filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claims the professor hosted drug-filled hot tub parties and had “unprotected sex with students, sent unwanted photographs of his genitalia to a female student, [and] lamented to others that he might have sexually transmitted diseases.”

But despite the allegations, three faculty members have come forward to accuse the university of letting Jaeger off the hook and allowing him to work on campus, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

According to a lawsuit filed earlier in December by three people working in the BSC department, including those who first complained about Jaeger’s sexual misconduct, the professor continues to work on campus and exert influence over students and the faculty.

"Jaeger, on paid leave, continues to work at BCS, move around campus and interact with students and faculty as if nothing has happened,” claims the lawsuit, the newspaper reported.

The suit was brought by Jenna Register, a lab technician in the department, and two graduate students working in the BSC department who asked anonymity out of fear of reprisal. The three people said they saw Jaeger working on campus despite his paid leave.

The professor became the subject of the university investigation in 2016 after several people complained that he made sexual advances towards them. The university, however, determined that the allegations were unsubstantiated and later promoted the professor.

Sara Miller, the university’s spokeswoman, did not reveal the exact terms of the embattled professor’s leave, only telling the Democrat and Chronicle that the suspension “was mutually agreed on with the administration in light of the controversy regarding the (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) matter, and reflecting Professor Jaeger’s wish not to be a distraction to those enrolled in his lecture courses. He had no teaching duties this semester."

The university’s handling of the sexual assault allegations provoked more than 400 professors and other educators to sign a letter advising students to avoid the institution over President Seligman's failure to "adequately respond to claims of predatory and manipulative behavior" as demonstrated by Jaeger.

"Instead of protecting individuals who came forward and enforcing the University's values, the administration sought to diminish the reported events and created a hostile environment for the victims, their advocates and many other members of the campus community," the letter reads.

"The UR has abrogated its ultimate responsibility to protect and advance the interests of its most important constituency, its students, by supporting the predator and intimidating the victims and advocates in this case."

