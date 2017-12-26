Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York

Woman dies after she was hit by car on way to Christmas Mass

Fox News
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in North Patchogue is seen above.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in North Patchogue is seen above.  (Google)

Tragedy struck for a woman who was hit by a car while walking to Christmas Mass in New York.

Police said Barbara Rizzi, 70, was struck by a 2016 Nissan four-door sedan shortly after midnight as she crossed a busy road in Patchogue, Long Island, on her way to church. 

Rizzi was pronounced dead after a North Patchogue rescue squad took her to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center.

FLORIDA PLANE CRASH KILLS 5 IN CHRISTMAS EVE 'TRAGEDY' 

No charges were filed against the 20-year-old Patchogue woman who was driving the car. She was not injured.

Suffolk County Police detectives say anyone with information about the crash should contact them at 631-854-8552.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

 