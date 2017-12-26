Watch: Officer crawls across partially frozen pond to rescue dog

A New Jersey police officer made one dog owner's Christmas by crawling across a partially frozen pond to save her beloved pet a few days before the holiday.

Officer Robert Voorhees of Hopewell, New Jersey slowly made his way across a frozen pond to save the dog, named Nisel, which had fallen through the ice and couldn't get out.

The rescue was recorded by an officer's body camera.

Voorhees fastened himself to a rope and made his way to the edge of the pond. The dog swam toward the officer who grabbed her by the collar.

The officer and the dog were then pulled to safety by other officers.

Fortunately, the animal was not seriously injured. She warmed up and reunited with her owner, who repeatedly thanked and hugged the officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.