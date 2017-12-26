The Latest: Man facing charges in killing of wife, children

The Latest on the shooting of a woman and two children in Phoenix (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Court documents show a man arrested in the deadly shooting of his estranged wife and their two children at a Phoenix apartment complex is being held without bail on three first-degree murder counts and additional counts of aggravated assault and assault on a police officer.

The Maricopa County Superior Court documents filed Tuesday say a status conference in the case against Anthony Milan Ross has been set for Jan. 3 and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 5.

Ross is being held at Maricopa County Jail.

Authorities also identified the victims as Ross' estranged wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross; their son 11-year-old Nigel Ross; and their 10-month old daughter Anora Ross.

Anthony Ross surrendered to officers Monday night after a shootout with police.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

___

12:55 p.m.

Phoenix police have identified the man suspected of killing his estranged wife and their two children.

Officers said Tuesday that 45-year-old Anthony Ross has been arrested in the Christmas Day shootings.

Ross surrendered to officers Monday night after the killings and a subsequent shootout with police at an apartment complex. He wasn't hurt. An officer was injured by shrapnel and hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers found the wife dead outside and later discovered the bodies of a 10-month-old girl and an 11-year-old boy inside the apartment. Authorities say Ross barricaded himself there while he negotiated with police.

The names of the woman and children haven't been released.

It's unclear if Ross has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

___

10:50 a.m.

Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his estranged wife and their two children at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Authorities say the suspect then got into a Christmas Day shootout with police that left one officer injured.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers found the body of a 38-year-old woman in the parking lot and discovered that the 45-year-old man had gone to the apartment where he used to live.

During negotiations, he told them he had killed the 10-month-old girl and 11-year-old boy but later claimed they were still alive. The bodies of both children were later found in the apartment.

Howard said Tuesday that the suspect wasn't hurt and ultimately surrendered after the gunbattle.

___

12:30 a.m.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Police were called to the scene Monday afternoon on a report of a shooting and found a woman dead outside.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers tried to talk to the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment. Howard says the unidentified man indicated to them that he had killed two children.

Several hours later, Howard says the man began shooting at officers. One officer was injured. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the suspect was taken into custody. The man did not appear to be injured.

Howard says police then found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.