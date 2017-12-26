JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston airport

A JetBlue Airways plane slid off a taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday evening, officials said.



JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Ga., briefly skidded shortly after landing at 7:15 p.m., WHDH-TV reported.

No injuries were reported, the station said.

The Massachusetts Port Authority told WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning.



Passengers were bused to the terminal after firefighters helped them off the plane.

The airport's runways were cleared by 11:30 p.m., Massport officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.