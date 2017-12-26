Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston airport

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
A JetBlue Airbus A320 is pictured on the tarmac in Mobile, Ala., April 8, 2013.

A JetBlue Airways plane slid off a taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday evening, officials said.

JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Ga., briefly skidded shortly after landing at 7:15 p.m., WHDH-TV reported.

No injuries were reported, the station said.

The Massachusetts Port Authority told WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning.

Passengers were bused to the terminal after firefighters helped them off the plane.

The airport's runways were cleared by 11:30 p.m., Massport officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.