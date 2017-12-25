Teacher, 41, a mother of 5, gets 10 years for sex with teen boy student

A former teacher and mother of five in Illinois was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a male high school student.

Sarah L. Myers, now 41, of Garden Prairie, Ill., was a special education teacher at a high school in Poplar Grove, Ill., but the teen was not a special education student, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Poplar Grove is in Boone County, about 78 miles west of Chicago.

According to the Star, county prosecutors said the boy reported in April that he had been having sex with Myers since November 2016. Myers’ guilty plea applies to two encounters in Boone County, but charges are pending on allegations of a third encounter in Champaign County, prosecutors said.

Myers received credit for 261 days spent in jail and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, First Assistant State’s Attorney Lise Lombardo said, adding that the former teacher will have to serve 85 percent of her sentence.