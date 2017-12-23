Out of the woods: Connecticut police dog found safe after 36 hours in wilderness

A police bloodhound has been found alive 36 hours after he was reported missing in the Connecticut woods.

The massive search for K-9 Texas spanned Wednesday evening to Friday morning and included volunteers on foot and horseback, a police chopper and drone, Connecticut State Police said.

“That dog is one of us, it’s not just a dog,” Capt. David Delvecchia said, according to Fox 61 Hartford.

Texas got loose as he caught the scent of a missing man near Wooster Mountain and his handler lost his footing on the steep terrain, the station reported.

Another bloodhound located the missing man.

Homeland Security Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbech found Texas, whose leash had gotten ensnared in a fence near an unoccupied home, three miles away from where he was last seen.

Kehlenbech canceled a trip in order to help look for the dog, state police said.

“I just heard this howling behind me from up the hill,” he said, according to Fox 61. “I searched lakes and ponds for the unfortunate scenario of him falling in.”

Delvecchia said the safe reunion has made this holiday season that much better.

“It truly is a wish come true for Christmas and it’s just really great to have him home,” he said.