Liquor store owner, worker, suspect shot to death in Georgia

Three people died of gunshot wounds — including an employee caught in the crossfire — during an armed robbery attempt at a Georgia liquor store, police said.

The owner, the worker and the suspect died in the Friday night gunfire, College Park police Lt. Lance Patterson told reporters.

A lone gunman entered the store in College Park and ordered everyone to get on the ground, WAGA-TV reported .

The store owner emerged from the rear and pulled his own gun, and a shootout ensued, police said. The owner was later found dead behind the counter.

The owner shot the suspect, but police were still investigating the sequence of events and exactly how the shootings took place, Patterson said.

"We don't know who shot first, but we do know the store employee was somehow caught in crossfire between the store owner and perpetrator," Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

The employee was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Police did not release the names of the dead.

Police said they were not looking for any additional suspects.

College Park is about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta.