Las Vegas woman charged with gunning down 3 roommates

A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple murder charges Saturday in the shooting deaths of her three roommates, who lived in what authorities described as a "problem house."

Christine Sanchez, 47, is currently being held in a county jail on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon. According to Las Vegas police, she had been in an ongoing dispute with her roommates. When the victims returned to the home Friday afternoon, all four got into an altercation.

It was at that point Sanchez pulled out a handgun and shot the trio multiple times, police said.

Responding officers found two men in one bedroom and a woman in a second bedroom. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not released.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath told the Las Vegas Sun that seven to eight people may have been inside the house, which he described as a "crash house" where people came and went.

Officers have been called to the home, on the city's southeast side, at least a dozen times this year on disturbances and property crimes. McGrath said everyone on the street is aware that there are ongoing problems at the home.