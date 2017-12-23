After Joan Walsh's ouster from MSNBC, an outcry -- and a new gig

A day after longtime liberal contributor Joan Walsh was released from MSNBC, sparking widespread outrage, she was reportedly scooped up by a competitor.

Walsh posted on Twitter Saturday night to thank her supporters and tell them of her next career stop.

“I am overwhelmed by the support I’ve received today from all of you,” she wrote. “And I’m thrilled to tell you I’ll be heading to @CNN in the new year. Thanks to everyone who made this happen. A Christmas miracle.”

Neither CNN nor MSNBC immediately responded to a request from Fox News for comment. However, CNN Communication’s Twitter account retweeted Walsh’s announcement.

Leaks of her as-yet unexplained ousting came Friday night and was confusing to MSNBC viewers and anchors alike, many of whom took to social media to air their frustrations.

Anchor Chris Hayes called her “indispensable,” while anchor Joy Reid called the move “incredibly short sighted.”

Even more baffling was MSNBC’s statement Saturday confirming her departure. “Every year we review our paid contributors list across the ideological spectrum. Unfortunately we couldn’t renew Joan, but she and her distinct perspective will still be invited on our shows,” an MSNBC spokesperson told TheWrap via email. “Joan Walsh has been a key voice on MSNBC for years and she’s absolutely still welcome.”

Walsh confirmed the news on Friday and provided more detail the next day, saying, “It’s true.”

“After 12 years on MSNBC, six on contract, I learned Friday night they are not renewing,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve given my heart and soul to the network, from the George W. Bush years through today. I’m proud of the work I did.”

She added that she was home baking pies with her daughter for Christmas when she got word and “it didn’t feel too good.”

The hashtag “#KeepJoanWalsh” exploded on Twitter, with fans using it to show their love and support.