Louisiana veterinarian arrested for allegedly shooting dog in the head, reports say

A veterinarian in Louisiana was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting her neighbor’s dog in the back of the head, reports said.

Kelly Folse, who worked at the Abadie Veterinary Hospital, was arrested by authorities in connection to the death of a 15-month-old American bulldog, News Channel 10 reported.

She was reportedly charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, illegal discharge of a weapon near a school and unrelated drug charges.

Folse lived next door to the dog’s owner, Stacey Fitzner, and had previously complained through heated text messages about the bulldog, Bruizer, and his barking, News Channel 10 said. She also told investigators that she thought the dog was aggressive, although neighbors discredited that claim, WDSU reported.

On Dec. 13, Fitzner told News Channel 10 that she left her dog, Bruizer, outside in the yard while she went to work. Later in the day, her mother was reportedly picking up her niece and nephew from a neighboring school when she saw the dog in the yard, not moving.

“Her and my nephew found the dog with blood surrounding him,” Fitzner told the outlet. “Someone had to come up behind him and put the gun to him and shoot him.”

After realizing he’d been shot in the head, Fitzner and her brother rushed the dog to the vet, which happened to be the one where her neighbor, who was off that day, worked, News Channel 10 said.

While they reportedly thought Bruizer had a fighting chance, vets were ultimately forced to put the young dog down the next day due to his injuries.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and considered Folse a suspect because of the text messages, WDSU said. Upon investigating her home, authorities reportedly found two different types of drugs that she allegedly acquired through veterinary prescriptions.

Folse’s employer confirmed to News Channel 10 that she was fired from her job as a result of the incident.

“We’re shocked and disgusted of the actions of her,” Dr. Scott Abadie said. “It’s just not something you expect of anybody, especially a vet.”