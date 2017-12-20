Jury begins deliberating in US trial of Turkish banker

A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions and launder billions of dollars in oil revenue.

The deliberations began Wednesday in Manhattan federal court after Judge Richard Berman read instructions on the law to jurors.

The trial of Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla has featured testimony about bribery and corruption at high levels in Turkey.

Turkish officials have lobbed counter-accusations that U.S. prosecutors are basing the case on evidence fabricated by enemies of the state.

Atilla's fate will rest with federal court jurors who seemed to listen attentively. One juror who slept through testimony early in the month-long trial was dismissed.