Ex-Texas officer found guilty in shooting death of teenager

A jury in Dallas has found a former police officer guilty of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old teenager who had burglarized the man's SUV.

Former Farmers Branch officer Ken Johnson was found guilty Tuesday of murder and also of aggravated assault.

His sentencing was postponed until next month.

Prosecutors previously told jurors that Johnson was off-duty in March 2016 when he chased Jose Cruz and another teen.

Surveillance video shows that Johnson chased the teens with his SUV, rammed their car and then repeatedly fired into their stopped vehicle.

Cruz died in the shooting in the Dallas suburb of Addison and the other teen was seriously injured.

Johnson's attorneys had argued he feared for his life as he approached the teens' car.

Johnson resigned shortly afterward.