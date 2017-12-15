Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

Video shows man passed out on subway tracks before rescue

Associated Press

NEW YORK –  New York City subway riders have rescued a man who passed out on snowy tracks as a train approached.

Dramatic cellphone video on NBC New York shows the man lying face-down over the train tracks Thursday in Flatbush, Brooklyn, as a woman's voice pleads: "Sir, please wake up!"

People on the platform yelled at the train operator to stop as others hoisted the man to safety. The woman, Liliana Vicente (vih-SEHN'-tay), pushed an emergency call button before heading onto the tracks.

The train stopped. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and took the man to a hospital.

Vicente says she hopes someone would do the same for her under those circumstances.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com