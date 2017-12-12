Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Florida man gets life for killing girl who vanished in 1999

Associated Press

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. –  A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a little girl who disappeared nearly 20 years ago.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Keith Wilson was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in October of second-degree murder.

Authorities say 4-year-old Pilar Rodriguez went missing in Punta Gorda in 1999. Wilson's then-girlfriend, Melissa Harding-Jones, had been Pilar's babysitter. The woman testified that Wilson punched the girl, who died several days later. Wilson took the girl's body away in a garbage bag. It has never been found.

Harding-Jones previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

After being considered a cold case, new information and new witnesses came to light in 2009.