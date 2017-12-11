Menorah lightings planned around the world for Hanukkah

Public menorah lightings for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah are planned around the world in locations ranging from ski towns and Caribbean islands to famous landmarks and sports arenas.

Hanukkah begins Tuesday night and lasts for eight days. If you're traveling or vacationing during the holiday, there may be a menorah lighting near you. The Jewish outreach organization Chabad-Lubavitch plans Hanukkah events in hundreds of cities, from the 50 U.S. states to 100 countries.

Celebrations in Vail, Colorado, will include menorahs made from skis. In New Mexico, organizers hope to create a one-of-a-kind menorah made from hot-air balloons. Vacationers in Cancun, Mexico, and Aruba will also have menorah lightings to attend.

Many ceremonies will take place in front of landmarks, including the White House, Eiffel Tower and the Kremlin.