CRIME

Northern California shooter who killed 5, wounded 12 fatally shot himself

The deranged man who exchanged gunfire with police after killing five people in rural Northern California last month died at his own hands.

Police fired 12 rounds at the man, Kevin Neal, 44, after forcing his car off a road in Rancho Tehama Reserve after the shooting spree. He was then found dead in the driver’s seat.

“The evidence and examination conducted by a forensic pathologist concluded the shooter died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head,” Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt said Friday.

Authorities said Neal killed his wife on Nov. 13 and then went on a shooting rampage the next day, one that included a spray of bullets at an elementary school. He killed four others, including two neighbors, and wounded 12 people, including six children.

Undated mugshot of Kevin Neal. He was found dead after a gun rampage with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.  (Tehama County)

Authorities said neighbors had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic and violent behavior.

His wife’s body was found under the floorboards of their home.

Family members say he suffered from delusions and mental problems.

The Associated Press contributed this report.