California wildfire victims helped by Salvation Army, Red Cross

Erika Crooks remembers the day well. On Memorial Day weekend four years ago, she, her husband and their one and a half year-old daughter went to a local Target near their home in Elk Grove, Calif. to purchase barbequing supplies. When they returned, their home was engulfed in flames.

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” Crooks, 33, told Fox News on Friday. “You see fires on TV and are desensitized to them. But you never know when it's going to be your home.”

It was a last-minute decision that saved Crooks and her family from the flames: She and her husband decided to make the trip to Target a family outing, opposed to one of them staying home with their young daughter, she said.

Crooks’ family, who had only been living in their home for five months, watched their home burn for roughly seven hours before the fire was contained. The fire marshal on duty that day told Crooks that it was an exterior fire, most likely sparked by something flammable thrown into a trashcan near their home.

“I was shocked, frightened and saddened,” she said. “I wanted to run in and grab pictures and my daughter’s favorite blanket -- material things that you take for granted.”

Crooks’ family lost a lot that day. But thanks to a $100 gift card from California Fire Foundation’s SAVE program, they were able to buy food and pajamas for their daughter that night.

The foundation works with local fire agencies to provide immediate, on-site assistance to families that have suffered a residential loss of at least 25 percent, according to its website.

It’s also providing assistance to those who have been impacted by the wildfires in Southern California, which have scorched over 170,000 acres, destroyed over 1,000 structures and have forced over 200,000 evacuations so far.

Here's what's being done to help the wildfire victims.

President Trump’s emergency declaration for the state of California

President Trump declared a state of emergency in California on Friday, which allows federal assistance to supplement the state and local response to the fires. His declaration comes in response to a letter California Gov. Jerry Brown sent Thursday. Los Angeles, Ventura, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Riverside counties will all receive federal assistance.

More specifically, “FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” a statement from FEMA following the declaration reads. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

United Way of Ventura County

In a partnership with the American Red Cross of Ventura County and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services, The United Way of Ventura County has started the Thomas Fire Fund to assist community relief efforts in the county, which has primarily been impacted by the Thomas Fire. This wildfire -- which is the largest of the six raging across the state -- has scorched over 140,000 acres and destroyed more than 470 structures.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Ventura Corps is accepting food, water and money donations to help those who have been impacted by the wildfires, especially to those who have been evacuated to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Since Monday, the organization has distributed 1,500 meals to evacuees at the fairgrounds and at Nordhoff High School in Ojai, Calif., which is also serving as a temporary evacuation center.

The Red Cross

Roughly 615 people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the wildfires have sought refuge at the 13 Red Cross community shelters in Southern California.

Go Fund Me

Many individuals have started fundraising campaigns on Go Fund Me in light of the wildfires.

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund

The California Community Foundations Wildfire Relief Fund provides immediate and long-term wildfire recovery efforts. Since 2003, the fund has raised $3.5 million to support relief and recovery efforts.

More specifically, the fund supports those who have suffered long-term mental or health issues as a result of wildfires, helps to rebuild homes, provides financial assistance to victims, and more.

L.A. Kitchen

L.A. Kitchen is providing meals to firefighters and displaced wildfire victims.

Humane Society of Ventura County

The Humane Society of Ventura County is housing more than 100 animals due to the wildfires. They’re in need of basic animal supplies such as: cat food, alfalfa, hay, water troughs, hoses, flashlights, rabbit food, and more.