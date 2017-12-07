At least 3 dead, gunman deceased after shooting at New Mexico high school, police say

At least three people are dead and more than a dozen are injured after a gunman opened fire at a northern New Mexico high school Thursday morning, law enforcement officials said.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School. He said the shooter also was dead but didn't say if the suspect was among the three.

The school is located in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation, about 180 miles north of Albuquerque.

"It's tragic when our children are harmed in violent ways especially on school campuses. We express our condolences to those families who have been harmed," Russell Begaye, president of the Navajo Nation, said in a press release.

No additional information was provided on the condition of those who were injured, KOB reported.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the school or who was suspected of firing the shots.

Authorities said they cleared the buildings at the school and students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

On Facebook, law enforcement officials asked people to “avoid the area” while authorities secured the scene.

“Aztec High School is locked down and being evacuated. Please avoid the area. Parents can stage at 516 and Mesa Verde near the church to pick up their kids. We will update this as we learn more,” the post said.

Farmington Municipal Schools wrote on Facebook that all schools in the district went into preventive lockdown due to the incident.

“We have no reason to think there is any threat in Farmington at this time, but we are taking this advance action in order to secure all of our schools. Your students’ safety is our primary concern,” the statement said.

In nearby Bloomfield, police said local schools were also on lockdown as a precaution.

Fox News' Ray Bogan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.