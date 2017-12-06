Expand / Collapse search
Police: Teen fatally shot during home invasion

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –  Police say a teenager in Tennessee has been killed in a confrontation during a home invasion.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets that 17-year-old Ja'Donte Thompson was fatally shot during a scuffle late Tuesday with one of two people who had entered the home.

Metro Nashville Schools spokeswoman Michelle Michaud said in a statement that the teen attended Hillsboro High School and the district is providing grief counselors.

Police said no arrests had been made by early Wednesday morning.