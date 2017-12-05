Vegas man sets mother's home on fire over laundry dispute, police say

A man is being charged with arson and attempted murder after he set a home on fire in North Las Vegas with his mother inside, police said.

The dispute stemmed from a disagreement over laundry, according to the arrest report.

Timothy Colton, 28, was “yelling and cursing at officers" while they were arresting him, police said. While in custody, he was "kicking the back seat door and hitting his head on the plastic partition between the front and rear seats," the report says.

His mother, 66, who is of limited mobility, was rescued by firefighters.

Police say Colton grew aggressive and threatened to kill his mother and burn the house down. He set fire to the front door and ran off, the report said. He was found a block away hiding under a parked car in a Wells Fargo parking lot.

Fire investigators on scene concluded that the fire was intentionally set.

Colton is set to appear in court on Dec. 18. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention center on $100,000 bail.