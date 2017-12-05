Union says police used reasonable force on suspect now suing

A police union in suburban Cleveland says a white officer accused of kicking a black man in the face and kneeing him in the groin used reasonable force to control the man when he resisted arrest and wounded an officer.

Erimius Spencer alleges he was mistreated last December in Euclid (YOO'-klihd) after an officer found marijuana on him. He's suing the city and two officers.

One is Michael Amiott, who in October was fired for using excessive force in another case after video showed him repeatedly punching a black man during a traffic stop.

A statement from the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge says that physical force is sometimes necessary to control uncooperative suspects and that in Spencer's case, Amiott and the other officer acted reasonably.

Spencer denies resisting.