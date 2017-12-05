Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Protester avoids Confederate toppling felony; other cases ongoing

Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. –  A protester accused of helping tear down a North Carolina Confederate statue has struck a deal to avoid a felony charge, while other defendants had their cases continued.

Ngoc Loan Tran, 24  (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Durham County Judge James T. Hill said Tuesday he would allow a deferred prosecution deal for Ngoc Loan Tran on several misdemeanor property damage counts.

Defense attorney Scott Holmes said the misdemeanors will be dismissed after Tran pays $1,250 in restitution and completes 100 hours of community service.

Tran was among a dozen charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of tearing down the statue of an anonymous Confederate at a Durham government building August 14. One climbed up to attach a rope, then protesters yanked it down.

Eight demonstrators had cases continued until January 11. Charges were previously dropped against three others.