Alaska boy finds gun in nightstand, fatally shoots himself

A 5-year-old Anchorage, Alaska, boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself.

Anchorage police say Christian Johnnson died Tuesday.

Police shortly before 12:30 a.m. took a call on the shooting at a home in east Anchorage.

Police say the boy found a gun inside the drawer of a bedroom nightstand.

The case has been referred to the Anchorage district attorney's office for possible charges.

Police warned residents not to leave guns where they are easily accessible and to use gun locks.