Baltimore detective's slaying should be federal case, city officials say

The investigation into the recent slaying of a Baltimore police detective should be turned over to federal authorities, two city council members said Thursday.

In a letter to Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young and Councilman Brandon Scott requested FBI involvement in the case, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Detective Sean Suiter was fatally shot in the head with his own gun Nov. 15 while probing a triple homicide in a troubled West Baltimore neighborhood. He died a day later. Suiter's funeral was held Wednesday.

The case remains unsolved. A reward for information leading to an arrest stands at more than $200,000.

Meanwhile, a former Baltimore police officer was indicted Thursday for allegedly planting evidence in a suspect’s car during a 2010 arrest, prosecutors announced.

That officer, Wayne Earl Jenkins, 37, a former Baltimore police sergeant, then allegedly tried to dupe Suiter into believing the suspect had the drugs in the vehicle, Fox News reported.

Jenkins allegedly planted heroin in the car of suspect who Jenkins and another officer, Ryan Guinn, were pursuing by car because they suspected a drug transaction had just taken place, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Jenkins was fired July 26.

On Thursday, Jenkins was charged with destruction and alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations and deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jenkins is currently in jail where he is awaiting a Jan. 16 trial on criminal racketeering and fraud charges from a previous indictment and could face an additional sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of the new charges against him, the court document states.