17-year-old shot as waited for bus; 3rd student shot in week
PITTSBURGH – A 17-year-old Pittsburgh boy has been shot and injured as he waited for his morning bus — the third student from his school shot this week.
Officials tell WPXI-TV the boy is a junior at Woodland Hills High School and was shot Friday. His name hasn't been released.
Sixteen-year-old Jerame Turner was also a junior at Woodland Hills when he was shot and killed Monday night. A 13-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive. It's not clear where he went to school.
And 14-year-old Augustus Gray was shot Saturday and died this week. He was an eighth grader at Woodland Hills Junior/Senior High School.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the violence is unacceptable. The school superintendent says the community must come together to stop it.