California man reportedly arrested after wife’s tip leads police to child porn collection

After discussing the idea of adopting a child together, prosecutors said a California man took the opportunity to tell his wife that he had once been convicted on charges related to child pornography, SFGATE reported.

Despite Matthew Coda, 47, claiming that his vice was in the past, his wife reportedly wanted to make sure by recruiting a “techie friend” to do some investigative work.

The search resulted in more than 3,000 images of child pornography being discovered on his computer, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the paper.

The wife promptly filed for a divorce and immediately told authorities about Coda in September. He was arrested at the San Francisco International Airport Monday night after a months-long investigation, the paper reported.

Coda was formally charged Tuesday in San Mateo County Superior Court with a felony for possessing more than 600 images of child pornography. His bail was set at $200,000 as he awaits his next scheduled court appearance on Dec. 13, according to the paper.

Although Coda’s day job didn’t involve working with children, he did volunteer with a “reading club program” at a local library that tutored kids, Det. Sal Zuno of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office told SFGATE.

A spokesperson for the San Mateo County Manager’s Office said no complaints were filed with the library regarding Coda’s participation in the tutoring program, the paper reported.

There is an ongoing investigation, which includes looking into Coda’s volunteer work at the library, the paper reported.

Wagstaffe believes Coda told his wife of his prior conviction because of the extensive background check required to adopt a child, the paper reported.