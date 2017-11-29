Expand / Collapse search
Bags of decapitated birds found in wooded area in New Jersey

Associated Press

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. –  Bags of decapitated birds have been found in New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports Little Egg Harbor police found bags of mutilated birds twice in just a few days. Police say they responded to calls on Saturday and on Monday to find trash bags full of dead roosters, hens, guinea hens and pigeons in a wooded area.

Police say all of the birds had been decapitated.

They continue to investigate.

