Indiana man suspected of killing wife, sister-in-law kills himself in Arkansas, police say

An Indiana man suspected of killing his wife and her sister died in an apparent suicide in Arkansas.

Jonesboro Police Sgt. Cassie Brandon said Darrel Jackson, 29, was found dead Friday inside a car in Jonesboro with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was recovered at the scene, the police report said.

Jackson was wanted to for questioning in the deaths of his wife, Mallory Jackson, 27, and her sister Meredith Opel, 27, who were found dead Friday in an Indianapolis home, WTTV reported.

INDIANA TEACHER BUSTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DOING DRUGS IN CLASSROOM

Indianapolis Police Sgt. Chris Wilburn said the women were discovered with trauma to their bodies, but the causes of deaths are still unknown.

Police believed the suspect murdered the two women Friday, abandoned his car and fled to Jonesboro, Ark., where his family lives. He then committed suicide, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Jones reportedly sent his father a text message before committing suicide that said he “could not take it no longer,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

Indianapolis police told WTTV that authorities were recently called to Jackson’s home due to a domestic disturbance and gave a person at the residence information about how to receive a protective order. Police officers did not say whether they responded to other calls at the home.

INDIANA ‘NIGHT NURSE; WHOSE TWEET ABOUT WHITE WOMEN SPARKED INVESTIGATION ‘NO LONGER’ WITH HOSPITAL

Opel, a student at the University of Southern Indiana, was studying sociology and political science.

"She was a free spirit, joyful, adventurous, loyal, goal oriented, and inspiring," Opel’s obituary said. "Meredith recently studied abroad and loved traveling to 13 different countries in Europe, taking in as much as she possibly could.”

Jackson, who was a licensed practical nurse employed at American Senior Communities, left behind a young daughter, Camilla Rose, her obituary said.