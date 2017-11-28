Desperate NC mom, FBI, search for daughter, 3, who vanished after being put to bed

A North Carolina mom is pleading for help from the public as she desperately searches for her 3-year-old daughter, who vanished Sunday night after being put to bed.

Kristy Woods, of Jacksonville, N.C., said in a press conference Monday she would give “anything” to hold her daughter, Mariah, again, ABC News reported.

"Please, bring her back...She's my baby; she's my everything,” Woods said. “Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I'd give anything."

A statewide amber alert was issued Monday and the FBI, Marine Corps, military police, crime scene investigators and local authorities were helping in the search for Mariah, WITN reported.

Woods said she last saw her daughter Sunday night after putting her to bed and then checking on her before midnight. The mother said her boyfriend checked on the toddler around midnight. When the couple woke up at 6:30 a.m. Monday, they discovered Mariah was missing.

"If anybody knows where she is at or any information, just please call the sheriff’s department or notify anybody," Woods said." She could be anywhere. She is a very sweet loving girl, long brown hair, blue eyes. Goes by Mariah. She has walking difficulties, so if anybody sees her, she is 3 years old -- please notify them. "

Mariah weighs about 28 pounds and is about 2-feet, 9-inches tall, according to a missing child’s report.

ABC News reported fire departments and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department searched the wooded area behind and around the Woods’ residence. Drones and helicopters were also used in the search.

“We don’t know what happened. It’s entirely premature to try to determine what happened,” Jacksonville Sheriff Hans Miller told ABC News.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office told Fox News there appeared to be no sign of a break in or unlawful entry at Woods' home. At the time of the toddler's disappearance, there were four people inside the home, including Woods, her boyfriend, and her two other children, both boys aged 10 and 5.

Woods’ mother and her boyfriend, who lives with her, were interviewed by the authorities, WCTI reported. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Department asked residents to come forward with any information and to check their backyards to the missing toddler.