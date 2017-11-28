2nd teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, hurt 5 others

A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting in Cleveland that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five other boys.

Authorities say U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police arrested the 15-year-old suspect Tuesday morning at his mother's house.

Another 15-year-old was arrested Monday. Police say the pair fired at least 20 shots at a group of teenagers standing outside a liquor store Friday.

Five teens between 14 and 16 years old were shot and injured.

Twelve-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma, died after being shot when he and his father walked outside the family's beauty supply store after the gunfire broke out.

Investigators say the boy and his father had gone outside after they heard a disturbance.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.