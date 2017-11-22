Louisiana missionary home after being detained in Guatemala

A Louisiana man detained by Guatemalan authorities since March while on a church mission trip has returned to the United States.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson helped secure Zachary Wilson's release. More than 100 friends and family greeted Wilson as he arrived Wednesday afternoon at Shreveport Regional Airport.

Wilson was only supposed to be in Guatemala for a week but was not allowed to leave the county last March. He was detained at the airport while attempting to return to his home in Keithville after authorities found old hunting ammunition in his bag and placed him under arrest.

Cassidy and Johnson thanked Guatemala Ambassador Manuel Espina for his help in getting Wilson back home.