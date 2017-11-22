Jury convicts men for fire that led to firefighter's death

An Ohio homeowner and his nephew have been convicted of murder and arson for a 2015 blaze that led to a firefighter's death.

Butler County jurors found Lester Parker and William "Billy" Tucker guilty Wednesday morning, after getting the case late Tuesday. A judge sentenced both to life in prison, with a minimum of 15 years each.

Parker and Tucker were charged in the fire that resulted in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter died after falling through a floor in the burning home.

Prosecutors say Parker solicited Tucker to set the fire to collect insurance money. Parker and Tucker both testified in their own defense and denied any involvement in the fire.

Wolterman's death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.