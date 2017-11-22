Illinois charter school teacher, 28, charged in sex romp with teen boy student

A former teacher at a charter school on Chicago's southwest side was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old student, officials said.

Megan Kotarski, 28, is accused of having sexual contact with the boy between June 16 and 18 of this year, Chicago police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kotarski turned herself in to police Tuesday, after an investigation began earlier this month into the alleged misconduct by the former Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago teacher.

Christopher Murphy, director of strategic growth & PR for Concept Schools, told the Sun-Times Kotarski had worked at the school since 2014, and resigned Nov. 10.

“As the allegations involved a minor, the school contacted the [Illinois] Department of Children and Family Services and Chicago Police,” he said.

The 28-year-old is charged with a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between 13 and 18 years old, and will appear in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.