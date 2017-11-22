CNN reporter slammed for 'drain of talent' tweet after sex scandals

A CNN reporter has come under fire for lamenting about a "drain of talent" from the media and entertainment industries following a recent wave of high-profile firings over sexual harassment allegations.

Dylan Byers, who covers media and politics for CNN, took to Twitter on Tuesday, shortly after CBS and PBS both fired veteran journalist Charlie Rose.

“Beyond the pain/ humiliation women have endured (which is of course the paramount issue), it’s worth taking stock of the incredible drain of talent from media/ entertainment taking place right now. Never has so much talent left the industry all at once,” Byers tweeted.

Twitter users responded instantly, blasting Byers for the insensitive post. One critic suggested that Byers be replaced by a woman whose career stalled because of sexual harassment.

Byers later deleted the tweet and posted an apology, which was also met with criticism.