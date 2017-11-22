ACLU says teen detained over suspected gang ties released

The American Civil Liberties Union says a teenage immigrant from El Salvador is back with his family in New York after being detained for five months for suspected gang ties.

The ACLU says the 17-year-old was released Tuesday and is with his family in Brentwood, on Long Island.

The teenager was arrested for suspected gang ties earlier this year. His release comes after a federal judge in California ruled Monday that he and other youths who had been detained in a gang crackdown must get prompt hearings about their alleged gang ties.

Civil liberties lawyers sued the Trump administration on behalf of the detained teenagers in August.

The ACLU did not identify the teen released Tuesday. The group says he is applying for lawful immigration status.