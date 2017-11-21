Prosecutor: Mental exam for teen accused in family's death

An Oklahoma district attorney has requested that a 19-year-old charged in the stabbing deaths of his parents and three siblings be compelled to fully participate in a mental health exam.

The Tulsa World reports that District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler requested the exam Monday for Michael Bever. The Tulsa County judge delayed ruling on the request until hearing further arguments next month.

Bever faces five first-degree murder charges and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Police say Bever and his brother, 21-year-old Robert Bever, fatally stabbed their parents and three of their siblings in 2015. A 13-year-old sister survived the attack and a 2-year-old sister was unharmed.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison. Michael Bever's trial is scheduled for April.

