Kate Steinle trial to head to jury in case that sparked illegal immigration debate

The trial of the homeless illegal immigrant charged with killing Kate Steinle on a pier in San Francisco in 2015 is set to head to a jury Tuesday, when the group will consider if Steinle's slaying was part of a sick game or an accident.

In closing arguments Monday at the murder trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia told jurors Garcia Zarate deliberately shot a stolen gun towards Steinle while "playing his own secret version of Russian roulette."

As prosecutors detailed the events of July 1, 2015, Steinle's parents, Jim and Liz, wiped away tears as Garcia described “a vibrant life that was taken from us." Steinle died in her father's arms.

She also cited testimony from one witness who said the 54-year-old appeared to be smiling or laughing to himself as evidence that he had decided in advance to shoot someone.

The DA also disputed the argument by Zarate's defense team the semi-automatic handgun stolen from a federal Bureau of Land Management ranger a week before the shooting “just fired." Garcia reiterated evidence the gun was left in double action mode, and a trigger would have had to be pulled for it to fire.

The bullet ricocheted on the pier's concrete walkway before it struck Steinle, killing her. Zarate has admitted to shooting Steinle, but says it was an accident.

Defense attorney Matt Gonzalez took a less dramatic, much more meticulous approach in his closing arguments, telling jurors prosecutors were pushing a "wild narrative of a desire to hurt someone he does not know."

The defense has said Garcia Zarate found the gun wrapped in a shirt under a chair on the pedestrian pier and it went off by accident when he picked it up.

KATE STEINLE TRIAL FEATURES DEMONSTRATION OF HOW SUSPECT COULD'VE CONCEALED MURDER WEAPON

Gonzalez told jurors Garcia Zarate didn’t know Steinle and had no reason to want to hurt her. Since it was also not a point blank-shot, Gonzalez asked the jury, “Can you say he put his finger on the trigger and pulled it because he wanted to do her harm?”

He also argued the case should have only been charged as manslaughter, and the only question should have been if it was manslaughter, or not guilty based on an accident. He reiterated to jurors the evidence does not support the prosecution’s “wild narrative” that he’d want to to hurt someone he doesn’t know.

The defense was scheduled to finish arguments on Tuesday, and jurors could begin deliberations afterward.

Steinle's killing took on political overtones because Garcia Zarate is a Mexican citizen who had been deported five times and served federal prison time for illegally re-entering the United States. He had been released from the San Francisco jail about three months before the shooting, despite a request by federal immigration authorities to detain him for further deportation proceedings.

KATE STEINLE TRIAL: POLICE TESTIFY BULLET RICOCHETED, KILLED WOMAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

While Zarate’s immigration status is what brought the case into the national spotlight, jurors did not hear evidence about that, and it will not be a factor in the trial.

Steinle’s death became a signature issue for Donald Trump as he was running for president. He invoked the slaying in calling for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border.

San Francisco is a sanctuary city, with local law enforcement officials barred from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. President Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding to cities with similar immigration policies, but a federal judge in California on Monday permanently blocked his executive order.

Fox News' Jennifer Girdon in San Francisco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.