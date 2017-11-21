Feds: Man illegally took teen from Texas to Georgia for sex

Federal prosecutors say a Mexican man who's illegally in the U.S. took a teenage girl against her will from Texas to Georgia for sex.

A court filing says 24-year-old Andres Castaneda-Guzman went to a party in Terrell, Texas, for the girl's upcoming 15th birthday. Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 3, he offered to drive her to meet friends.

Castaneda-Guzman instead drove her to Georgia, where he had lived until August. Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say he then took her to a hotel in Stockbridge and forced her to have sex with him.

A court filing says that after learning police were looking for him, Castaneda-Guzman put the teen in a taxi to return her to her family.

A lawyer for Castaneda-Guzman didn't immediately respond Tuesday to an email seeking comment.