Chicago police board will review 2012 fatal shooting of teen

Chicago's police oversight agency says an officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy must face a disciplinary hearing that could cost him his job.

Dakota Bright was fleeing police and was 50 feet (15 meters) away when Officer Brandon Ternand opened fire. Ternand said he thought Bright was armed. Investigators never found a weapon.

The Independent Police Review Authority determined earlier this year that Ternand used excessive force and recommended he be fired. But Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed, saying Ternand's actions were justified.

Ternand was placed on paid desk duty in October.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a Chicago Police Board member who reviewed the matter last week rejected Johnson's recommendation and ordered a hearing. Possible punishment includes dismissal.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has decided against prosecuting Ternand.