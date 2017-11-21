Beloved Kansas City high school sophomore died in shooting death at laundromat

A Kansas City community is mourning the shooting death of a high school sophomore at a laundromat where he worked so he could help his family pay bills.

December Htoo, 15, a refugee from Myanmar, was shot Friday night and authorities discovered December’s body on Saturday. Police have no leads and there are no surveillance cameras inside the laundromat, Fox 4 reported.

December was a beloved student in the community. He was a member of the school’s choir and was a member of the wrestling team. Kyaw Wah, his 14-year-old brother, said he was universally loved.

“My brother was a great person,” Kyaw told the Kansas City Star. “He’s got no enemy … He’s got great friends. Everybody loved him.”

Zach Davies, a wrestling coach at the school, remembers the slain teenager as someone who “had his own style” and “more natural talent than I’ve seen in a long time.”

“The maddest part of this is that he came here for a better life — for a safe place,” he said about student.

His classmates said that although he was known as a shy child who could barely speak English in elementary school, he became well-liked and popular in the high school, according to Fox 4.

“He was always laughing and smiling,” classmate Diana Interiano told The Star. “If he didn’t know you, he would come up to you and say, ‘Let’s be friends.’”

A GoFundMe page was started by his classmates to help raise money for December’s funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.