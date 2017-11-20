The Latest: Dad of man killed by ex-officer addresses court

The Latest on the sentencing of a former police officer convicted of fatally shooting his daughter's boyfriend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (all times local):

A white former police officer who was convicted of fatally shooting his daughter's black boyfriend in Oklahoma heard directly from the victim's father, who told him he'll have to "pay the consequences."

Carl Morse, the father of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake, spoke Monday during Shannon Kepler's sentencing hearing.

Morse said he woke up Monday wanting to "to rip the head off" of Kepler, but later said it would do him no good to carry that hate and that it wouldn't bring back his son.

A judge later sentenced Kepler to 15 years in prison. Kepler was convicted last month of first-degree manslaughter in the 2014 shooting.

A former police officer in Oklahoma has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the off-duty fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Tulsa District Judge Sharon Holmes sentenced former Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler on Monday in the 2014 killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. Kepler is white and Lake was black.

Kepler was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last month after juries deadlocked in three earlier trials.

The manslaughter conviction carries a minimum sentence of four years, but sets no maximum term, leaving it up to the judge to decide. Jurors had recommended a 15-year term.

Kepler, who retired from the force after he was charged, told investigators that Lake was armed and that he shot him in self-defense. Police never found a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

