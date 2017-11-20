Jurors return in trial of deputy accused of abusing girls

A jury is scheduled to resume deliberations in the trial of a onetime "Deputy of the Year" who's charged with sexually abusing three girls in Maine.

Jurors began deliberating Friday in the trial of Kenneth Hatch. A judge sent them home for the weekend before getting back to work Monday.

Prosecutors say Hatch abused the girls from 1999 to 2014. Court documents say the abuse of one girl started when she was 6 years old. The others were 14 or 15.

He's also accused of providing at least one of the girls with marijuana in exchange for sex.

Hatch has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's been placed on unpaid leave.

The case is being tried in Kennebec County because Hatch is a deputy in Lincoln County.