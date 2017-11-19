Woman swipes cancer research jar from Connecticut liquor store, police say

Authorities in Connecticut are asking for help to identify a woman caught on surveillance camera swiping a cancer research jar from a Connecticut liquor store on Thursday.

Police told FOX 61 the incident happened at East Haven Discount Wines and Liquors around 1:13 p.m.

Surveillance footage released by police shows a woman in a gray hoodie enter the store wearing sunglasses, then briefly look around before grabbing the jar and leaving.

The owner of the store told police the donation jar was intended to raise money for cancer research.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or message them on the East Haven Police Department Facebook page.