Two Quinnipiac University students charged for setting fires in dorm

Two Quinnipiac University students were charged Friday with setting fires to several trash cans in their dormitory bathrooms.

Hamden Police said Bernhard Wright, of Oslo, Norway, and Carmelo Fazzolari, of Manalapan, NJ, were charged with arson, reckless endangerment, reckless burning and criminal mischief, FOX61 reported.

The men allegedly set fires in The Commons dormitory at the Connecticut-based school, which houses nearly 500 students, police stated. Students who spotted the fires reported them to a “’Residential Life’ member,” FOX61 reported.

Authorities said a student burned their hand while trying to move a burning trash can.

Investigators determined the fires were intentionally set in two trash cans and several bathroom stalls.

The university suspended the two students pending a “conduct meeting.”

Wright and Fazzolari posted the $1,000 bail. It was unclear whether either defendant has an attorney who can comment.

