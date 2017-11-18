No verdict in trial of deputy accused of abusing girls

A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a onetime "Deputy of the Year" who's charged with sexually abusing three girls in Maine.

Jurors began deliberations Friday in the trial of Kenneth Hatch. A judge sent them home for the weekend, and deliberations are expected to resume Monday.

Prosecutors say Hatch abused the girls from 1999 to 2014. Court documents say the abuse of one girl started when she was 6 years old. The others were 14 or 15.

He's also accused of providing at least one of the girls with marijuana in exchange for sex.

The case is being tried in Kennebec County at the request of the prosecution because Hatch is a deputy in Lincoln County. He has been placed on unpaid leave.