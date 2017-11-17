Bystander thought she was going to die in highway shooting

A bystander says she thought she was going to die when a man fleeing police in a high-speed chase rammed her car and was shot to death by police on a Rhode Island highway.

Melissa Rios tells WJAR-TV she had no idea what was happening Nov. 9, when she heard police sirens and tried to pull over on Interstate 95.

The mother of four was driving a Honda when she was rammed multiple times by a large pickup truck driven by Joseph Santos.

She says she saw officers running with guns in the rearview mirror, and she threw herself into the passenger side. Providence Police Officer Ivan Tavares pulled her to safety.

Rios says she is not able to sleep and can't get into a car without a towel over her eyes.

