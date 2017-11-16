The Latest: Woman killed by gunman was heading to store

The Latest on deadly shootings in Northern California (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

One of the people killed by a gunman who went on a shooting rampage after killing his wife was a woman who was heading to a store with her husband.

Relatives of Michelle and Troy McFadyen tell the Record Searchlight that the couple was forced off the road and into a ditch by a vehicle coming at them head-on.

They say the gunman, identified by authorities as Kevin Neal, then parked the vehicle, walked toward them and fired into their car.

Mike McFadyen says his brother told him they ran but the gunman followed them until they fell to the ground.

He says Troy, bleeding profusely, pleaded with the gunman to not waste his rounds because he was dying and that Neal walked away.

Michelle McFadyen died at the scene.

___

12:40 a.m.

One of the first victims of a Northern California gunman told a judge earlier this year that she and her family lived in fear of him.

Hailey Suzanne Poland said in a request for a restraining order that her neighbor Kevin Janson Neal was violent and unpredictable, firing off guns at all hours and threatening her.

A sheriff's deputy in April handed Neal a court order to keep away from Poland and her family and to not possess any guns.

But on Tuesday, Neal shot Poland to death before embarking on what authorities called a "murderous rampage"

Sheriff's officials said they could not have been expected to predict the rampage, and that he eluded law enforcement in their attempts to contact him.