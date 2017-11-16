Kansas jailer accused of sex with inmates, impregnating one

A Kansas jailer who was fired last year for smuggling tobacco into his lockup had sex with male and female inmates and paid for an abortion for one of them, authorities allege in a newly released affidavit.

Lexington Laiter, 27, was charged in Anderson County last month with 11 counts of having engaged in unlawful sexual relations and two counts of having attempted to do so. He is jailed in neighboring Osage County on $250,000 bail. His attorney, Craig Cole, didn't immediately reply to a phone message left Thursday.

Laiter, who is from Garnett, about 65 miles southwest of Kansas City, worked at the Anderson County Jail from 2013 until he was fired last December. The following month, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began investigating him at the request of the county sheriff's office.

According to an affidavit released Tuesday, an inmate told a KBI agent that she had sex with Laiter twice in a jail bathroom and got pregnant by him in January 2015. She learned of the pregnancy after getting out and tried to contact Laiter through Facebook, but he had blocked her. She eventually got a message to him through another inmate and he met her at a gas station to give her $500 to help pay for an abortion, the agent wrote.

A male inmate told the agent that he and Laiter had sex several times last year in a property room and the jail library, and that Laiter brought inmates tobacco and hand sanitizer, which they used to get drunk. Surveillance video shows the Laiter and the inmate entering the rooms together, the affidavit states.

Another inmate said she thinks the first time she had sex with Laiter was the day he returned from vacation after he got married. She said her sexual encounters with Laiter happened in 2015 in the jail's control room and a storage closet.

Another inmate said she had sex with Laiter last December after he helped her shave her head, according to the affidavit. One woman said she exchanged sexually explicit notes with Laiter but resisted his efforts to kiss her because she didn't want to get into trouble. She said after her release, she and Laiter exchanged messages on Facebook, met up at a Lawrence bar and had sex in a parking lot, it states.

One woman told investigators that Laiter tried to kiss her in the jail library after he let her use his cellphone. She said she pushed him away and went to an area where there was a security camera, and that she avoided being alone with him after that, the affidavit says.

___

