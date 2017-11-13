The Latest: Lawyers clash over Lt.'s role in Gray's death

The Latest on the Baltimore police lieutenant facing administrative charges in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who suffered a fatal injury in police custody (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Attorneys have begun to clash over a Baltimore police lieutenant's role in the arrest of a black man who later died in custody.

Lt. Brian Rice was the highest-ranking Baltimore police officer who responded to the arrest of Freddie Gray in 2015. Rice's hearing began Monday before a police disciplinary board.

Neil Duke, a police department lawyer, said in opening statements that Rice failed to live up to his responsibility. Gray died from a spinal cord injury he suffered in a police van.

But Michael Davey, Rice's lawyer, says the police department failed to provide proper equipment and training to transport uncooperative or combative detainees in police vans.

Rice was acquitted of criminal charges last year in the case.

___

12:45 p.m.

Last week, an administrative board found Officer Caesar Goodson not guilty of 21 charges. Goodson was the van driver.

Rice was acquitted in a criminal trial last year.